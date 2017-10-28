SPANISH FASCISTS AND ULTRANATIONALISTS PROVOKE FIRST ACTS OF VIOLENCE IN THE “CATALAN REPUBLIC”

Following the proclamation of the Catalan Republic, in what appears to be a merely symbolic act of reaffirmation, thousands of people filled the streets, most of them to celebrate the birth of the Catalan Republic, and some others to protest and demand that Catalonia remain in Spain.
The images we have seen, show us that both of them really belong to different nations and that there is a huge difference in the character of both movements, in terms of tolerance and democratic sense.
Those who celebrated the birth of the Catalan Republic celebrated it in a festive, peaceful and calm way.
His sense of tolerance and respect for other ideas is demonstrated in these images of the Plaza de Sant Jaume, in front of the Generalitat building, where we see people demonstrating with Spanish flags in the middle of the celebration of independence, without any incident or confrontation.
Durante la celebración de la #república, en plena celebración este señor se manifestaba sin incidentes #somgentdepau pic.twitter.com/LZK7RWo6Gl
— Nat (@nataliasolana) 28 de octubre de 2017
Instead, in the Spanish unionist movement, we have seen signs of FASCISM and VIOLENCE against those who think differently, AS ALWAYS.
The violent attitudes and aggressions shown below, on the part of radical and violent Spanish ultranationalists in Catalonia, have not been condemned by any Spanish political party and have been ignored in the majority of Spanish media. It’s the usual complicit silence about fascist practices in the Spanish Regime.
The Spanish ultranationalist aggressions have been the ONLY CASES OF VIOLENCE in Catalonia, both before and after the proclamation of the Catalan Republic.
Fascists have attacked schools, the media and people on the streets. This is their concept of ‘democracy’.
At least five people were injured on Friday night during the unionist demonstration that took place in the streets of Barcelona. Two of the injured have been teachers at CIC High School, and the third, a man in a bar. The other two injured, have been young people at Paseo de Gracia.
Protesters have stopped at the gates of the CIC school and insulted the people in the centre. At times, they have even faced students, the majority of whom are minors. Inside the school, there have been moments of fear. Later, the school has confirmed that two teachers have been assaulted, but that the students have not been harmed.
Here you can see the FASCISTS attacking the school. Why? Because this school had a banner saying “Democracy”
Aquests són els fills de p. q han agredit canalla de primària i secundària al @CIC_BTX @mossos #AlertaUltra
Gravat a la porta del @CIC_BTX pic.twitter.com/akVA6M8YCO
— Audrey Republicana (@RealMiracle66) 27 d’octubre de 2017
Agressió feixista al @CIC_BTX#AlertaUltra@UNHumanRights @UN pic.twitter.com/gzBVAhzqSX
— (((Marc Portet))) (@portet_bruguera) 27 de octubre de 2017
This is happening in 21st century Europe, with the support of the governments of the European Union: attacks on schools and attacks on teachers, attacks on media, to think differently, in the purest NAZI style.
Simply put, FASCIST PRACTICES.
In their infinite cynicism, these fascists say that “they are going to defend democracy”. Can you believe it?
Their “democracy” is based on aggression against the people who does not think like them.
These same radical ultranationalists have organized marches of support for the police who repressed and savagely assaulted the people who voted in the October 1 referendum. In other words, they applaud repression and violence against those who think differently. This is FASCISM.
Another man was injured on Mallorca Street in Barcelona, when a group of Spanish ultra-nationalists attacked people outside a bar. A man with a balaclava has punched another man on the nose who was shouting “freedom”. The man has fallen to the ground and, with help, has entered the bar with his nose bleeding”.
Two other people had to be admitted to the Sant Pau hospital for minor contusions.
In addition, violent mobs have also attacked the installations of Catalunya Radio, the Catalan public radio station, because this medium does not repeat the lies and manipulations of the Spanish Regime and, for example, does not hide or justify FASCIST aggressions, as the Spanish media do.
The violent mob also attacked journalists of the Betevé de Barcelona municipal channel.
This is what is happening in Catalonia, where fascist and neo-Nazi Spanish ultranationalist groups attack the Catalans who do not think like them.
Fascism and Nazism in 21st century Europe, with the support of the “democratic” governments of the European Union.
Why does the European Union support fascist violence and the repression of democracy?
European friends, if you tolerate this, you will be next.
Oct 28 2017
Pingback: Título del sitio
What happens in Catalonia.
https://www.dolcacatalunya.com/2014/11/what-happens-in-catalonia/
WARNING: Dolca Catalunya is a Spanish ultra-right entity dedicated to the diffusion of fake news to promote Spanish fascism.
Don’t trust this blog, it is complete disinformation for foreign countries readers who are not in Spain and cannot get local information.
Now they write in English because none of its former readers read it anymore.
It is part of Soros’ propaganda.
Tarragona with Spain.
Why are most catalans afraid of catalan nationalism.
https://www.dolcacatalunya.com/2017/09/watch-this-video-to-understand-why-catalan-nationalism-is-so-dangerous/
WARNING: Dolca Catalunya is a Spanish ultra-right entity dedicated to the diffusion of fake news to promote Spanish fascism.
Fuck your Mother Catalanes hijos de Perra Pro-Jewish
Here, an example of Spanish neo-Nazi troll. There are thousands of them paid by the Spanish fascist government throwing insults and threats at those who do not think like them.
Son of the bitch.
Good job Laia, good job…
¡¡MASTER TO SPANISH AND EUROPEAN CORRUPTION!!
Catalan supremacism. What Laia and our dear Robot won’t show you
http://deletionpedia.org/en/Catalan_supremacism
Catalonia fake news. No way, Robotroll, no way
Robotroll lies again and again
http://www.dw.com/en/catalonia-nationalism-with-foul-roots/a-18842004
George Soros is funding the independence of Catalonia.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article198106.html
¡¡FUCK TO SPAÑISTAIN!!
¡¡PIG MANIPULATION!! ¡¡NO-DO FOR THE ANORMAL SPANISH- FASCIST BORREGOS!!
¡¡SPANISH PEOPLE!!:
Sondeo Metroscopia
La mayoría de los catalanes apoya convocar elecciones
El último informe de Metroscopia refleja que sólo un 19% de los residentes en Cataluña se considera catalán exclusivamente
https://politica.elpais.com/politica/2017/10/28/actualidad/1509189971_913953.html
Los Mossos acatan el 155: retiran la escolta a todos los consellers y se la dejan al expresident
Los Mossos d’Esquadra ha retirado el servicio de escolta a los consellers de la Generalitat cesados por el Gobierno en aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución, aunque aún lo mantienen por motivos de seguridad para Carles Puigdemont, destituido como presidente del ejecutivo catalán.
Map of corruption in Spain
http://ec.europa.eu/regional_policy/sources/docgener/work/2012_02_governance.pdf
Pingback: SPANISH FASCISTS AND ULTRANATIONALISTS PROVOKE FIRST ACTS OF VIOLENCE IN THE “CATALAN REPUBLIC” | EL ROBOT PESCADOR – HISTÓRIA da POLÍTICA
El españolismo está enfermo y lo pudre todo.
Ana de las tejas verdes,hay españoles que no pensamos españolizadamente.Una cosa es Manolo Escobar y otra las gentes que vivimos sin pensar en banderas.
Robot sarnoso que os legítima una pantomima de votación con gente votando en diferentes colegios y gente echando más de un voto en las urnas?
Piojoso te va a durar poco el cuento
Vaya caca que te lea tu vecina robot defecador
ESTAMOS EN TIEMPOS EN QUE CHICAS CABEZAS HUECAS MUY LINDAS SE TATUAN TODO EL CUERPO ARRUINANDO SU BELLEZA PARA SIEMPRE CON ESOS ESPANTOSS TATUAJES DEL DIABLO ENCIMA SE ENCAMAN CON NEGROS O SUCIOS MESTIZOS Y LOS BLANCOS SON CADA VEZ MENOS NO SOLO EN EUROPA SI NO EN LEJANOS PAISES DEL FIN DEL MUNDO PARA USTEDES COMO ARGENTINA MI PAIS CADA VEZ MAS FEO Y MAS MARRON Y MAS POBRE ASI QUE NO ME SORPRENDEN NI UN POQUITOS ESTAS COSAS ENFERMAS Y DELIRANTES COMO LA PORQUERIA DE BALCANIZAR A ESPAÑA SI LAS CHICAS LINDAS ESTAN LOCAS DE REMATE SUPONGO QUE LOS CATALANES TIENEN PERDON DE DIOS PERO IGUAL HAY QUE CAGARLOS A TIROS A TODAS Y TODOS COMO DECIMOS EN ARGENTINA TIENE RAZON PERO MARCHE PRESO POR QUE YO TENGO TAMBIEN RAZON ,,,,
Si,las chicas lindas ahora se dedican a vivir solas y nos dejan a los hombres de verdad en la soledad de la alcoba.Eso es injusto,amigo,que los hombres blancos seamos discriminados por los hombres de colores.Nadie tiene derecho a discriminar a nadie en funcion de su raza,credo,religion o sexo.Es un sexismo contra el hombre,contra el blanco en particular.Las chicas españolas buscan encamarse con todo lo que no sea el hombre blanco,aqui solo se encaman con hombres negros,mas negros que los escrotos de un grillo.Hay derecho a eso?No,no lo hay.Y si,las chicas lindas,y las que no lo son han perdido la cabeza,pero eso lleva pasando solo unos 15 años,quiza 20 años,no mucho más,sin embargo de un tiempo a esta partes se han degenerado de muy mala manera,hay un racismo contra el hombre blanco y un desprecio por el hecho de ser blancos,y eso es injusto porque nadie elige el color de su piel.Ahora,como lo que impera es el satanismo pues lo blanco no gusta,gusta mas lo negro.Por supuesto que no todas las minas son asi,hay algunas que siguen manteniendo la tradicion y es gracias a estas mentes preclaras que podemos contarlo,sino el genero humano ya estaba echado a perder.
Catalan nationalism for dummies(I)
https://www.dolcacatalunya.com/2014/04/primicia-per-sant-jordi-catalan-nationalism-for-dummies-i-why-catalonia-is-a-nation/
Catalan nationalism for dummies(II)
https://www.dolcacatalunya.com/2014/04/catalan-nationalism-for-dummies-ii-we-are-good-they-are-bad/
TE PASAS CHACAL TU QUE HERES HA JENTE DEL MOSASS HO DEL HEME 16 BRITANICO EL PAIS MAS LADRON DEL MUNDO TIENEN QUE ROBAR PARA QUE ESTA MONARQUIA PIEJOSA GASTE EL DINERO HA CARROS COMO HACE ESTE REY DE ESPAÑA EL DE AHORA QUE EL PADRE SE HA GASTADO EN PUTAS MILES DE EUROS CON LA COLINA QUIEN SAVE HY CON BARBARA REY MA MONTONES POR QUE ESTA PUTA ZORRA HA ESTADO MEJOR QUE PAN HY PIÑA PILTRAFAS TENIAN LOS QUE GASTAN EL DINERO DE TODOS LOS POBRES HA LA ORCA QUE LA DISTADURA DE MARIANO LOS HYVA HA CUBRIR TODOS LOS PINOS DE CUENCA HA HY SACA BOTOS HA MILLONES SI POR QUE HAY DOS EN PRESAS QUE TIENEN EL MISMO NOMBRE QUE SON INDA QUE ES DE FRANCISCO EL MALBADO PARA QUE ME ENTIENDAN EL QUE MANEJA LA RAZON ES UN GUSANO LAME CHOTOS LUEGO LA HOTRA LAPAGA RAJOY QUE ES EL NONBRE SE PARECEN PERO ESTA ES LA QUE SE LLEVA LOS DINEROS DE LOS ESPAÑOLAS YA QUE ESTE CARALLO DE DON MARIANO LE PAGA PARA QUE LE DE LOS BOTOS DE LOS HE MIGRANTES HO SEA LOS QUE BOTAN POR CORREO SEGUN ESTA FACISTA QUE SE LLAMA SUSANA HA SI LO DIJO HA UN FACISTA COMO LOES ESTA QUE EN LA TRES VATIDA LA MAFIA DEL MAL VA CASIMIRO VA ALFONSO ROJO QUE PEOR QUE 20 TERRORISTAS SON LAME CHOTOS DE ESTA DISTAD URA DE RAJOY DE PEDRITO HY DE ESTE SATANICO DE RIVERA SAPO VENENOSO LO MEJOR QUE TE SEDA ES BAYLAR EL ZUMBA GRUPO DE NAZIS QUE ESPAÑA ESTA YENDO AL PRECIPICIO POR CULPA DE EL PEPE CULPABLE ESTE PARTIDO OBRERO ESPAÑOL FACHAS TRAIDORES DAIS PENE VEROS HALA MIERDA FACHORROS ESQUEROSOS QUE LOS BOTE VUESTRO MARIANO RAJOY QUE SEGURO QUE TANVIEN ENTRARA EL INDRA PARA SALVAROS ME HA VERGUENZO DE HA VEROS BOTADO HY SEGUIROS EN MUNCHOS MITINES AHORA POR TRAIDORES HA LOS HY NOCENTERS QUE NO HEMOS ESTUDIADO YO NO PUDE EL HIJO LA PRIMERA DISTADURA MATO SIN PIEDAD PERO ESTA DE ESTOS TRES GRUPOS SON LETALES SON TRES DISTADURAS FUERTES HY DURAS AHORA VA HA IR LA SANTA MARIA HA BARCELONA DIRIJIR HA LA POBRE BARCELONA NO TIENES VERGUENZA LLEVATE HA ESTE BERDUGO DE PEDRO CASADO BAYA TIRANO BOSOTROS HYJOS DE PUTA ME MATASTIS HA MI PADRE PERO HATI SANGUINARIO TE TENIA QUE COMER 20 MIL COCODRILOS LO MISNO HA ESA MUÑECA QUE NO TIENE CORAZON LA SANTA MADRE QUE SE LLAMA SANTA MARIA QUE ESTA CAGADA DE MIEDO COMO LO ESTA DON MARIANO COMO LO ESTA ESTA GOBIERNO NEFASTO QUE NOS LLEVARA HA LA CARCEL HA TODA GENTE DE BUEN CORAZON PERRAS ESTAS TRES DISTADURAS QUE SECONPONE DELPEPE SOE HY RIVERA NEFASTOS DE MOCRACIA FALLIDA DE MOCRACIA PARA ESTE PEPE HY PARA LA CORONA LOS POBRES HA PASAR HAMBRE ++++++++++++++++++, PADRE TE PIDO QUE TE PONGAS SERIO QUE TE ANIMES HY QUE LES DES SUMERECIDO HA LOS HA SESINOS HY LOS HASESINOS ESTAN EN ESTE PERRO VALENCIA ESTOY SEGURO QUE ESTA GENTE TE QUEMARON COMO HA UN LINON LINOS VALE SISI HA SI GANA SIEMPRE EL MADRID EN TODO HA CIENDO TRANPAS YA QUE EL EQUIPO ES PURA DISTADURA LA PERRA DEL PEPE NO DEJA HABLAR HA LA DE PODEMOS ES LO QUE HACE ESTA PUTA PRENSA TODA CONTROLADA POR ESTA PERRA DISTADURA HAORA VIENE DON FRANCISCO MARGUENDA HY EL MAL NACIDO DE EDUARDO INDA SIEMPRE ACUSA HA PODEMOS HY HO FENDE HA VENEZUELA HABLA DE ESTA ESPAÑA QUE ESTA HA GOTADA LA HA VIIS MATADO LOS TRES GRUPOS FACAS+++++++++++HA LORZA DAS PENA NO TENEIS SALVACION SOIS TRAIDORES VEROS HA PICAR PIEDRA FACHAS+++++++++++ ELORZAASPERDIDO EL SENTIDO ESTAS LOCO COMO LO ESTOI YO POR CULPADE EL PARTIDO DE MI VIDA TE PIDO QUE NO DEFIENDAS HA ESTA GENTE YA QUE SON PEOR QUE LOS NACIZ LE DAIS TODO AL PEPE VEROS HA LA MIERDA FACHAS++++++++++++++++++++
Fijaros como los Robotrolls empantanan el foro. Es descarado Robot, eres muy torpe.
Tu eres un robottroll,identificate si no es asi!Santo y seña!
España de todas maneras esta deshecha,y ya desde muchas partes del mundo los poderosos se frotan las manos viendo como van a poder entrar en la division de Europa por la parte mas debil,españa.Seguramente Rajoy nos ayudara a los españoles a ponernos la vaselina y luego llegaran los esbirros de Rothchild a empetarnos el ojal.Rajoy poniendo vaselina es un artista,todo hay que decirlo,pues es bien sabido sus gustos nada excentricos hoy en dia,por desgracia…
Todo es una farsa
La bandera de España sigue ondeando en la Generalidad de Cataluña . No hay huevos de quitarla
Los mossos entregan sus mandos ” a la orden ”
Los diputados votan en secreto para eludir la justicia española . Les pregunto : si sois independientes , porqué temeis la justicia Española?
Rajoy nos engaña a todos, en 8 semanas no se puede hacer nada
El adoctrimamiento sigue en la televisión catalana y colegios
Todo una farsa . Todo pactado
Ahora los masones cambian de la noche a la mañana . Primero defienden la independencia y ahora la Constitución
Hasta el Papa se ha pronunciado
Y hasta podemos hace cantos de Sirenas
Esto es un circo
Todo mentira
Y la unica pagina que parecia saber lo que realmente dstaba pasando Red Adler pues ahora no se puede acceder . El colmo.
Y el Robot insultando de nuevo y limitandose a llamar tontos a los que no le besan el culo a Soros . Tipico de Soul
Vergonzoso y vulgar articulo de propaganda Robot , en linea con tu nuevo argumentario , solo apto para Troles y encefalogramas planos . De mal en peor
Efectivamente una farsa siniestra : Y el objetivo final de esta farsa llena de traidores a TODOS los españoles, incluyendo a los catalanes; es crear una España federal con tres naciones, Cataluña, vascongadas, Galicia y el resto de la destrozada expaña.
Todo por las múltiples conspiraciones de TODOS LOS H. D. L. G. PUA DE TODOS LOS PARTIDOS POLÍTICOS DE ESPAÑA VENDIDOS A LA BESTIA MULTIFACELICA DEL N. W. O. Una de cuyas cabezas es por ejemplo el club Bilderberg, otra la fundación del cerdo de Soros, etc, etc
Solo eliminando a esta puta gentuza se podría revertir la situación
El reino del anticristo está a la vuelta de la esquina. Cálculo que de aquí unos 5,o 7 años.
La expaña federal a través del cambio de constitución o la prostitución de los vendidos, se realizará el 2018
2+0+1+8=11 =1+5+5
Allianz Seguros traslada su sede social y fiscal fuera de Cataluña
Allianz Seguros engorda el número de empresas que se han fugado de Cataluña por miedo a la independencia. El consejo de administración comunica que la firma trasladará su sede social y fiscal de Barcelona a Madrid. El objetivo es “velar por los intereses de clientes, empleados, mediadores y accionistas”, según ha explicado el grupo.
https://www.economiadigital.es/directivos-y-empresas/allianz-seguros-traslada-su-sede-social-y-fiscal-fuera-de-cataluna_516675_102.html
España no es la primera: Reino Unido y Holanda también aplicaron su artículo 155
Pero el artículo 155 no es ninguna rareza jurídica. En Alemania, la Ley Fundamental de Bonn prevé también la intervención de cualquier länder que se sitúe fuera de la legalidad. En Italia o Austria, la solución prevista es aún más dura: se suspenden o disuelven todos aquellos órganos de gobierno que se sitúen fuera de la ley. De hecho, la mayoría de países europeos incluye en su ordenamiento jurídico este tipo de provisiones, con ánimo de garantizar el orden constitucional y el cumplimiento de la ley.
En Reino Unido, la suspensión de la autonomía ha sido un tema recurrente en las relaciones entre Londres e Irlanda del Norte. Desde 1988, el gobierno británico ha suspendido en cuatro ocasiones los poderes de Irlanda del Norte. De hecho, con el laborista Tony Blair como primer ministro, la autonomía de Irlanda del Norte llega a quedar suspendida durante cinco años, entre 2002 y 2007.
A la fiscal Concepción Sabadell no le cabe ninguna duda: la Gürtel suponía un “sistema” organizado por políticos y gobernantes del Partido Popular para robar fondos públicos, o sea de todos. “Se han confirmado los indicios y se han comprobado los hechos con una abrumadora y contundente prueba”, ha afirmado Sabadell. “Esquilmaron arcas públicas”, ha añadido. Y más: “Fue un modo de vida duradero de esta organización constituida para delinquir”.
https://www.lamarea.com/2017/10/26/se-quitado-las-mascaras/
España no nos roba. Nos roba el partido popular y hay 5 millones de votantes complices del robo.
¿No has leído el informe de la Unión Europea que señala a Cataluña como la región más corrupta de Europa occidental? Lo tienes en pdf unos posts más arriba campeón. El PP es corrupto hasta la médula pero el independentismo es tan corrupto como el o más. ¿No te da vergüenza que los dirigentes que os están llevando al abismo sean los dirigentes de la región más corrupta de Europa occidental?
Cataluña es España. Los politicos españoles son corruptos. No te creas que al criticar un delito del partido popular estoy defendiendo la independencia o a la clase politica catalana. Todos son corruptos . ambos estan tapando la corrupcion con el patriotismo. Por eso no me interesa el tema y hablo de la corrupcion.
Waiter! There’s a fascist in my soup!
Spanish colour robotlution…