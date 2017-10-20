‘THE REGIME’: WHY CATALANS WANT TO SECEDE FROM SPAIN

This article exposes the hidden reality behind the popular Catalan rebellion and the repressive answer of the Spanish State, with the shameful support of the corrupt elites of the European Union.
Many of you might not know Spain’s political frame and its nature; we hope that this text helps you understand it.
With this article, we will try to expose the reasons why millions of catalans want to secede from Spain.
As you will appreciate, the wield reasons have no relation to nationalism, independentism or identity issues.
What we are experiencing, is a supposed ‘flags’ fight’ in which the majority of involved people live it as such, but actually, something more profound is hidden there.
THE FIGHT AGAINST ‘THE REGIME’
The majority of Catalans do not want to separate themselves from Spain as a nation, because they maintain strong emotional and cultural ties with it.
Catalan secessionists, what are really looking for, is to separate themselves from what we call ‘The Regime.’
When we speak about ‘The Regime’, we refer to a power conglomerate which controls the country to its desire through an intricate network of interests.
The origin of this Regime goes back to Franco’s dictatorship (or even earlier). It extends to old novelty and aristocracy powers, the Royal Family, high state officials ‘almost on a hereditary basis’ who have been managing the propound mechanisms of the State, and obviously, high corporate and financial powers of the country, embodied in the corporations and top banks of IBEX-35 during decades.
This powerful network is above the Spanish political avatars.
They are THE REGIME ELITE.
They were here during the Francoism, and they are still keeping the exact same position and the same power during ‘democracy’.
This is so mainly because they were conducting the false Spanish transition.
That ‘democratic’ transition was a geostrategic necessity: EU was going to be formed; one of the biggest elite’s global projects to set up globalisation, an EU initially launched by the USA to obtain a centralised, compliant and controlled Europe in the form of a big market-colony.
To build that future EU (with the previous common market step), was necessary to eliminate the old south- European dictatorships, it was an appearance issue.
Northern-European advanced democracies could not justify a ‘pairing’ with fascist dictatorships that soon would be obsolete with the imminent fall of the Soviet bloc.
Along the 70’s Greek, Portuguese and Spanish dictatorships were enabled or impelled to fall.
To conduct a political transition from Dictatorship to Democracy in a country there are two options:
-The first choice is to change the state from top to bottom, eliminating the ruling elites of the dictator system, starting from zero which would involve a violent revolution or even a civil war to evict the old powers controlling the state.
-The second option is to agree with the ruling elites and let them manage the transition; that implies to allow the rulers to set up the new ‘democratic regime’ at their ease to continue keeping privileged positions, but under a new look that will allow the incorporation of the country to the new geostrategic frame.
This is what happened in Spain.
The heir of Franco, the King Juan Carlos I, led the symbolic transition to a simulated democracy.
Leaders were renewed at a service of North American interests such as the presumed socialist, former President Felipe Gonzalez whose first mission, at a service of the external power that set him president, was to get Spain into NATO and subsequently to the EEC (European Economic Community).
A supposed cultural revolution the ‘Movida Madrileña’ (always indispensable in such cases) was launched ‘from the circle of powers’ to be used as iconography for the masses of the population to ‘visualise’ the presumed change of Regime.
Externally, it seemed like a transition towards democracy but actually, everything continued the same; the Elites’ Regime were still the same and continued maintaining the same rates of power.
The only thing they needed was to reconfigure and re-structure the lower echelons of power serving the elites, those that we could qualify as ‘lieutenants’ and ‘henchmen’, so they could adjust to the new democratic look of the Regime.
For that, a new political class was created (PSOE socialists at capital services, tamed ex-communists, stuck syndicalist, collaborationist regional nationalists, etc.…) that allowed setting the democracy theatre to keep masses misled and entertain.
Obviously, these mafia-type lieutenants have been fighting among themselves because of diverse ranges of power to get more significant profits.
Political fights between themselves had been real … but, never biting superior rulers, the Regime Elites were, are, and will be their MASTERS.
This magnificent setting garnished with the bred of a whole constellation of Regime collaborationists who take their profits do whatever needed to keep the system standing to not to lose their privileges: intellectuals, scholars, journalists, artists, etc.…
Each one of them with a presumed political or ideological affiliation but all defending the Regime that feeds them.
This is the current Spanish Regime.
A METAPHOR TO UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING
A clear example of what the Spanish Regime is can be seen with Planeta Group (Grupo Planeta), from Lara’s family who controls the media empire of Atresmedia.
The founder of this media empire was Jose Manuel Lara (afterwards made Marquis of Pedroso), a ‘very kind gentleman’ enrolled on the Francoist side during the civil war and precisely under the command of General Yagüe ( called the ‘Badajoz butcher’ due to his war crimes)
As Legionary Captain, Lara entered Barcelona where he settled ‘making a fortune’.
How did he do it? Well, after the civil war in the middle of a brutal repression against Catalan population in which he actively collaborated, this ‘great man’ was stealing at gunpoint the scarce prime material that could be found to edit and print from different Catalan publishing companies. With that and the support of the dictatorship, he was elected head of the Vertical Graphic Arts syndicate, eliminating any competitors while building his publishing empire.
This is how one of the important the Regime Elite piece was erected.
With the false Democratic transition, the media power of Planeta Group, which rose up through extortion, not only did not decrease, but it even increased when they became significant shareholders of Atresmedia Group, that controls critical channels of the country: la Sexta and Antena 3.
La Sexta is a ‘left-wing’ ‘progressive’ channel fervent opponent of the Popular Party.
On the other hand, we have Antena 3 with a more conservative editorial line, a supporter of the Popular Party.
And here is where we find the great metaphor of what the Regime’s reality is.
Its authentic nature.
Before us, the look of the left wing and the right side politically confronted, reflected in two masses TV channels apparently ideologically opposed which belong to the same Elites of the Regime.
The best way to visualise it is imagining a puppeteer entertaining us with fights and confrontations between two puppets, one in each hand.
And underneath the puppet theatre, a group of children shouting (us the population) submitted and stupefied masses standing up for one or another puppet, the ‘blue’ or the ‘red’.
The puppeteer doesn’t mind the children shrieks, neither which of the puppets have to win at ‘today’s function.’
The puppets and the puppet theatre are his belongings and this is the only thing that matters.
In fact, seen that the children have begun to get bored of the ‘blue’ and the ‘red’ puppets, the puppeteer created two new puppets: the ‘orange’ and the ‘purple’.
Within the Spanish reality, those two new puppets are the new political phenomena parties: Ciudadanos and Podemos whose their only task is to keep the function going and continue entertaining the stupefied masses.
Either Ciudadanos and Podemos were launched at TV channels and media property of the Regime Elites.
Do not doubt about both puppets being created to perform a specific role-play.
Basically, Ciudadanos is in charge of accelerating the repressive timings of the Regime as well as helping to reinforce and support it.
While Podemos focused on gathering all the unhappy ‘revolutionaries,’ to make them waste time on an endless blah, blah, blah. Preventing them from tearing down the Regime under the promise if people vote them (during the next polls in few years’ time) when they reach power (so never) they will change everything.
Therefore, it doesn’t matter which puppet children stand for the red, blue, orange or purple.
They all speak through the puppeteer’s mouth and comply with the mandate’s roleplay…
CATALAN INDEPENDENCE; THE ENEMY OF THE REGIME
Here is where the Popular Rebellion we are living in Catalonia comes into context.
The independence process changes everything because it doesn’t circumscribe at the fake democratic conflict but it directly attacks the Regime’s existence.
We will see it clearly if we continue with the puppeteer and the puppet theatre metaphor.
It turns out that suddenly, in the middle of the play of this puppet theatre, a rebel child has stood up and said: ‘I am fed up with this puppet show; I want to leave and play with a ball.’
Damn child!
He is not supporting any puppet… he wants to leave!
This is what Catalans did when they said that they liked to vote to decide their future. They have warned that they are keen to stand up and leave the function because they are fed up with the pantomime and the bloody puppets.
They are fed up with the Regime.
What has the answer of the puppeteer been?
So, we have all seen it: facing the child’s protest both puppets, the red and the blue, gave up the ridiculous role of fighting between them and have started to insult the child, to ridicule him in front of other children trying to get his colleagues to oblige him to sit back and continue watching the play.
Above everything else the most important is to prevent this rebel and insolent child from standing up and going to play with the ball; as others could go with him and the puppet show would finish.
The control among children would be over, therefore, the business too.
The Regime would come to grief and it would blow away all the bloodsuckers that live in it.
In fact, this puppeteer sees his business at risk and has converted his puppets in fists and angered left the puppet theatre going after the impertinent child forcing and obliging him to stay.
This is EXACTLY what is happening in Spain at the moment.
And that is EXACTLY what the media at the Regime service did.
All of the sudden, they have stopped being ‘left wing’ or ‘right wing’ and they have started to work in unison saying the same things about what is occurring in Catalonia, spreading the same insults, manipulations and lies.
We have seen it with la Sexta and Antena 3. We have seen it WITH ALL of them.
There is no difference in the editorial lines of el Periodico, el Pais, el Mundo, el Español, OK diario, la Razón, ABC, Trece, COPE, Onda Cero, TVE, Cuatro or Intereconomia…
All the spanish media have forgotten if they have to perform the blue or the red puppet because now, the one directly speaking is the puppeteer, the Regime Elites.
What we see in Spain today is unprecedented in the history of European democracies.
Believe it or not, many Spanish media tried initially to conceal police repression in Catalonia during the referendum on October 1.
Only when social networks were filled with images of brutality and the media around the world talked about it, they began to show the reality of what was happening in Catalonia.
This is absolute madness#CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/lqjihTLDEJ
— Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) 1 de octubre de 2017
En el instituto Pau Claris, ahora. Mi hermana llora y yo con ella desde Madrid. pic.twitter.com/USE5FHkPxA
— Luz Sanchis (@LuzSanchis) 1 de octubre de 2017
No one has apologized for these unjustifiable assaults. Did not do so by the Mariano Rajoy government, which has described police repression as ‘an exemplary and moderate act’.
The king of Spain has not condemned this repression either. He supports it.
In fact, many media outlets of the regime are trying to convince the Spanish population that they were not injured in the police charges.
Their level of lies and manipulation reaches such a level that they want to make the Spanish population believe that it was the’ violent’ Catalans who attacked the police.
Can you believe it?
Tras imágenes así, Rajoy afirma que hacen cumplir la ley. Puigdemont que tienen más motivos para la independencia… pic.twitter.com/9Rm9u3lp5q
— Jesús Cintora (@JesusCintora) 1 de octubre de 2017
Llençant la gent escales avall. Invasió de la colònia sense miraments. pic.twitter.com/tum2RcOVyW
— Modernet (@ModernetdeMerda) 1 de octubre de 2017
#CatalanReferendum #GironaVota More images of police violence against peaceful citizenship @Reuters @washingtonpost @BILD pic.twitter.com/3IRxFxVALM
— Girona Vota (@GironaVota) 1 de octubre de 2017
10:40h: Carregues policials. Trets de bales de goma i salves. c/sardenya amb diputació. varis ferits. #1oct #1octCatRadio #1OTV3 #copdestat pic.twitter.com/IsMoBoXuE9
— Arnau Macià (@arnaumamo) 1 de octubre de 2017
Si te alegra ver esto, hazme unfollow ahora mismo. pic.twitter.com/L5Ew8n6ceC
— Bernat Castro #Òc (@Berlustinho) 1 de octubre de 2017
The amount of lies and manipulation of the spanish media is so enormous and so shameless that it seems impossible for this to be happening in a country of the European Union.
And it is even more disturbing that the majority of governments in the European Union support this type of FASCIST practice.
Yes. We are talking about FASCISM.
These days we have seen spanish nationalists making the Nazi salute during a demonstration on October 8 in Barcelona.
'The Sun' https://t.co/rWVT6Wx6Ap pic.twitter.com/t7IesCHhUB
— Seny Pit i Collons (@RaycoTjn) 8 de octubre de 2017
We have seen fascist indoctrinated hate crowds cheering the units of the Guardia Civil leaving Huelva Command in Andalusia, going to suppress the Catalan population raising against the Master… and who is only asking to VOTE for their future.
In recent days we have seen attacks by Spanish nationalists attacking other citizens in the streets of Barcelona, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca because ‘they are not ethnic Spaniards’.
Aquí salen las dos bandas. pic.twitter.com/rao4crMnQ9
— Ni Estado ni moneda (@Reflex_volucion) 12 de octubre de 2017
La grieta entre los que defienden el reclamo catalán por la independencia y los que no quieren separarse de España terminó a los sillazos pic.twitter.com/M4Gas6BikP
— TN – Todo Noticias (@todonoticias) 12 de octubre de 2017
Son brutales las agresiones de estos fascistas de mierda. pic.twitter.com/w0KLqCrImN
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) 9 de octubre de 2017
El chico del polo azul. Le ha plantado cara a un grupo nazis él solo. pic.twitter.com/wQf5SAxLtE
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) 9 de octubre de 2017
And we have seen the Spanish police, threatening the Catalans on Twitter. Police threatening their own citizens only happens in the worst fascist dictatorships.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Catalan pacifist organizations ANC and Òmnium, who promoted large peaceful demonstrations, have been arrested without bail, treated as terrorists, while neo-Nazis continue to attack freely throughout the country.
Fascism, Nazism, totalitarism in the European Union of the 21st century.
And the European governments, shamefully, support it.
Your government, is supporting it.
In Spain, we have a Regime that has become frantic having seen himself at risk and who treats people that only wanted to vote as terrorists.
We have seen how all masks have fallen and how all lieutenants, bullies, henchmen, bloodsuckers and people who are taking all kinds of profit from the Regime, came out to defend it tooth and nail.
This is why we insist on the need to understand that this is not about flags; it is about taking advantage of this ‘rebel child’ who rose up, to go with him and end up with the Regime, collapsing the magnificent structures controlled by the group of criminal and corrupt elites.
They converted Spain into a private cottage for their corrupt operations and larcenies.
It’s time to create a new country.
A Regime that has stolen 40.000 million euros from social security reserve funds, which were there to guarantee the pensioners payments, have been given to banks owned by the Regime Elites.
Money that these corrupt Regime elites have STOLEN. As a consequence the government will be obliged to ask for an instant credit of 10.000 million to pay pensioners (credits PAID BY ALL of us), due to having reaved the Reserved Funds to safe THEIR BANKS, there isn’t enough money to face next year’s monthly installments.
Well, along with their repressive reaction, that corrupt, criminal and thief rabble, knows that Catalan rebellion is jeopardising them as nobody did before.
Otherwise, take a closer look: these Regime Elites, had never reacted so repressively; not even when the terrorist band ETA was killing politicians, police officers or army members in the Basque country.
Because actually, the ETA terrorism was not jeopardising the Regime, but was helping to legitimate it, as any terrorist movement.
However, what is happening in Catalonia, with these hundreds of thousands of people that are keen to peacefully disobey in the streets, it is putting it in GRAVE DANGER.
That is why they are sending boats full of riot police officers to repress it no matter how.
If you don’t believe it, just observe how the banksters and financial elites reacted against the Catalan rebellion. Through bombastic declarations from the Spanish confederation CEOE and its Catalan branch of employment promotion, Fomento del trabajo; how the top banks and financial entities, from Santander bank to the Catalan economic elites like La Caixa bank or Sabadell bank furiously opposed to the Catalan independence.
Emilio Botin, who was the chief of Santander bank, declared that ‘he was only worried about Catalonia’ and entities such as Andabank (where Pujol’s family money was hidden who has always been cooperating with the Regime) warned that ‘the biggest risk for the IBEX35 was the 1st October Referendum’.
Not mentioning the furious reaction of Prisa group, led by one of the fixed pieces of the Bilderberg group, Juan Luis Cebrián, who is asking the suspension of the Catalan Autonomy with the article 155 of the Constitution, crushing once and for all the Catalan revolutionaries.
In case you aren’t convinced yet, observe the reaction of the European Union high powers. The conspiratorial silence, with the police repression against people who wanted to vote to decide the future peacefully.
Of course, their aim is repression!
What would happen if the population of their countries would also start to go out in masses disobeying before any outrage?
A lot of intoxicated by the Spanish ultra-right wing Regime and its accomplices paid by the ’ alternative conspiracy’, they speak about the ‘dark elites that manipulated Catalans’… so, they can tell us Where is the support of these presumed elites dark powers that are launching the Catalan secessionism?
For the time being, these elites are only aggressively manifesting against independence, from the Economist and Emmanuel Macron, both ‘property’ of the Rothschild family, to JP Morgan and sizable financial rating agencies.
Take note of how the whole spanish Regime, in a monolithic form, has reacted against the independent Catalan movement and ask yourselves: why?
And ask yourself why the corrupt elites of the European Union support a violent repression of a purely fascist nature against a peaceful and democratic population.
British ex-embassador, Craig Murray sums it up clearly…
Now is decision time if we all rise against this criminal Regime that kidnapped Spain, or if we decide to support the Masters and clap the repression, this time against the Catalans and tomorrow against any other ‘rebellious’ collective that does not comply, in Spain or in Europe.
This is not only about Spain, but about Europe as a whole.
This is the authentic core of what is happening…
Y Merkell?, ¿qué opina?, ah, que la kaiserina no está de acuerdo con el movimiento catalán. Claro, una de las mayores culpables de la política de recortes no está de acuerdo con la desbandada que comienza.
Ojalá se den cuenta todas los desinformadas víctimas de este régimen económico asfixiante y dejen de agitar banderitas con aguiluchos como retrasados mentales.
This article is pure bullshit. Mixing truth with unbelievable lies to defend the other arising nazi regime: the nationalist puppets.
I can’t believe how retorted is reality described here. Showing nazi minority as if every Spanish patriot behaves that way, and ignoring nazi pro independent behavior, propaganda, violence and lies.
European democracy at every European country is a fake democracy, of course we can agree with that. But nobody think secession is the solution, neither divide people and create a war between Catalans. The truth is much simpler than this biased article show.
The independent movement correspond to the 30% of the total Catalan population. And its expansion began with the fake news coming from the autonomic 6 tv channels called TV3 with more than 2000 workers who were at the point to get fired due to the enormous amount of money that were used to sustain this media regional TV and its enormous debt.
When TV3 workers began to notice the danger of been fired. The solution was to increase controversy between independentist minority and pro Spain people to get more audience and more money coming from advertising.
The corruption and stupidity at nationalist and pro independent political parties are quite similar indeed. In fact, pro independence idiots think dividing people to get independence is going to solve their problems with corrupted governments but they are being used by other corrupted parties that are going to rule them in case of a very improbable independence and in the middle of a civil confrontation. Very clever.
All of this probes the stupidity of the misinformation from elrobotpescador.com.
Perfecto. Hasta en los detalles es la verdad y toda la verdad como vds lo cuentan.
Pero es que la gente no ve la traicion del regimen español saqueando a su pueblo y destruyendo la educacion y sanidad publica??? Estais agilipollaos moviendo la banderita. 800 imputados por corrupcion destruyen la sanidad educacion y el futuro y el preparao callao como una maricona solo esta defendiendo su chiringuito. Os mereceis la destruccion de vuestra nación por complices del estado corrupto y ladron
El independentismo es un señielo. La verdadera traicion esta en Madrid
Very well explained, congrats. I hope Catalonia finally wins this battle.
Gracias por el artículo. Y gracias por ponerlo en inglés. La parte del principio es un poco larga. El ejemplo de Lara podría perfectamente haber sido el arranque. Se entiende perfectamente por sí mismo. Ejemplos como ese hay a patadas. Pero son poco conocidos; sobretodo en el extranjero. Hubo un artículo, hace unos meses, en prensa económica extranjera, que avisaba de la excesiva endogamia y baja capacidad de las clases dominantes españolas como generador de problemas económicos.
Sobre los comentarios.. bueno, es triste. Parece que hayan venido en tromba de forocoches.
Es triste que tanta gente que dice que ama a su país lo conozca tan poco. No conocen la profunda corrupción del franquismo ni como la transición consistió en dejar los mismos cargos en sus mismos sitios en el poder. Parecen haber conseguido ignorar la profunda corrupción que asola España. Y quiero pensar que la ignoran, no que son cómplices de ella: un país está hecho sobretodo de personas. Un país son sus ciudadanos. Y los comentarios defienden un régimen con todas sus instituciones corrompidas, que lleva a su población a vivir en la miseria. Si estos que tan amargamente comentan realmente amaran a su país no defenderían el sistema como lo hacen.
Otra posibilidad es que les mueva el odio hacia los catalanes. Franco, este sí, adoctrinó a conciencia. y sus serviles súbditos, la mayoría de los comentaristas a este artículo, parecen haber conseguido silenciar a su propio sentido común para no verlas.
Es triste el futuro que le están labrando a su país, es decir, a sus padres, hijos, amigos, vecinos, .. con esa actitud. Pueden acabar convirtiendo España en un paria internacional como Serbia y llevarla a la bancarrota y a la miseria por generaciones.. y lo celebran.
Hola taberenc, quiero ante todo saludarte y mi máximo apoyo aunque no sea nada con lo que has dicho estoy totalmente de acuerdo contigo aquí franco nunca se fue y si bien los otros países tampoco es una maravilla aquí el hecho se agrava mas por eso. Te voy a contar una historia real mi tío lucho contra franco y luego huyo a francia le toco luchar también en la segunda guerra mundial, mi tío se pudo esconder en africa ya que le daban refugio yo soy de canarias pero lucho por sus ideales poco tiempo antes de morir a sus casi 90 años me dijo lo peor que hice fue luchar por esta mierda sociedad que se ha creado. Al poco tiempo de llegar la democracia en españa en las segundas elecciones todavía ese PSOE que parecía verdadero ojo que yo soy apolitico ganaba las elecciones y ese tio que estaba ya en españa esta sentado con mis padres y otras personas en un bar y había un grupo de jueces y sabes lo que dijeron ELLOS GANARON PERO NOSOTROS SIEMPRE MANDAREMOS, al final el psoe fue otra falsa mas bueno desde el principio pero claro la gente no lo veía y lo jueces son unos de los grandes males de este país y son los culpables que la corrucción llegase donde llego miren garzon y otra minoría de jueces lo que han hecho sin duda los jueces esta unido al poder y al vaticano y demás poderes.
Me falto por decir que unas de las personas que estaba con mis tios le dijeron malditos cuervos vallan a comer carroña a otro sitio eso son los jueces.
